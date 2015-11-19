ALTON - Orange blaze camo was a fitting choice as the latest Alton Memorial Hospital Duck Plucker Ambulance made its debut in the Alton Halloween parade on Oct. 31.

Showing off the new vehicle are, left to right, Jason Bowman, EMS supervisor; Susan Koesterer, finance director; Sebastian Rueckert, MD, chief medical officer; Debbie Turpin, chief nurse executive; Joanne Adams, Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation board member; Marlene Lewis, Development office manage; Jeanne Truckey, Development specialist; Brad Goacher, vice president of Operations; Rusty Ingram, director of Business Development; and Dave Braasch, president.

This is the seventh ambulance purchased with funds raised at the Annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball. The next Duck Pluckers Ball will take place on June 4, 2016, at Nilo Farms in Brighton. The event includes a shooting competition, a sumptuous meal, unique auction items and live entertainment. Camo and waders are appropriate attire for the evening's festivities.

For more information please contact the Development Office at 618-463-7701.

