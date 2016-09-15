ST. LOUIS - The list of prominent chefs at this year’s Budweiser Taste of St. Louis will have a new twist – a chef that prepares the food daily at one of St. Louis’ top hospitals.

Chef Chad Crabtree, executive chef for Morrison Healthcare, will hold a cooking demonstration at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Goose Island School of Cooking. The Budweiser Taste of St. Louis is this weekend at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.

Crabtree is the executive chef at Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of BJC HealthCare. Crabtree is responsible for preparing all of the food served to patients and visitors there each day. Morrison Healthcare is the food service provider for the hospital.

As part of the cooking demo, Crabtree will prepare a Chicken Freekeh Salad with Kale and Brussels Sprouts, Lemon Vinaigrette and Mighty Mocha Mini Black Bean Cupcakes.

Crabtree, a St. Louis native, received his training at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. He was invited to provide a cooking demonstration at this year’s event after organizers of the Budweiser Taste of St. Louis viewed his BJC Cooks video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y91wjzkpBwg



Morrison Healthcare is the food service provider for approximately 630 hospitals in the United States and specializes in providing healthy, nutritious meals for hospital patients and visitors in the hospital cafes. Visitors can choose from a variety of food stations that offer fresh salads, produce, fish and chicken entrees, including at least one meal daily that is 450 calories or less.

About Morrison Healthcare

Morrison Healthcare is a leading national food and nutrition services company that is exclusively dedicated to serving more than 600 hospitals and healthcare systems. Morrison Healthcare believes in the power of food and creates personalized dining experiences for patients and in its cafés to advance the healing and healthful missions of its clients. Morrison serves some of the nation’s largest health systems and leverages its culinary, nutritional, and operational expertise to provide consistency and transform the healthcare experience in each of its hospitals. Morrison is a member of Practice Greenhealth’s Healthier Hospitals Initiative, and the company’s alignment with Partnership for a Healthier America's Hospital Healthy Food Initiative positively impacts up to 41 million patients and 500 million hospital meals annually. Morrison Healthcare is one of Becker’s Hospital Review 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare and has been named one of Training Magazine’s Top 125 organizations for the past six consecutive years. The company is a division of Compass Group and has more than 1,200 registered dietitians, 300 executive chefs, and 17,000 professional food service team members. www.morrisonhealthcare.com.

