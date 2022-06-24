Alton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s Annual Fund Raiser Targets Wheelchairs

ALTON, IL – The White Cross Auxiliary (WCA) of Alton Memorial Hospital is again having a mail-in fund raiser in 2022 instead of its usual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” event, which has been postponed for a third year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to donate is Aug. 1. For more information or to make a donation, please contact Irene McLaughlin at 618-530-8589 or Meg Dorris at 618-530-7006.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone who donates to the WCA will receive a gift certificate to a local business or restaurant. A donation of $25 to $50 will net a $10 gift certificate; a donation of $60 to $100 will net a $20 gift certificate; a donation of $110 to $150 will net a $30 gift certificate; a donation of $160 to $200 will net a $40 gift certificate; and a donation of more than $200 will net a $50 gift certificate.

The White Cross Auxiliary’s mission this year is to provide more wheelchairs within the hospital as well as in the medical office buildings on the hospital campus. A person or business can sponsor a wheelchair and have a name placed on the back of a wheelchair for $1,200.

The White Cross Auxiliary appreciates all the support that the community has given over the years to continue our support of the departments within the hospital.

This year’s White Cross Auxiliary fundraiser hopes to raise money for more of the Stax wheelchairs for both the hospital and the surrounding medical office buildings. Left to right are Meg Dorris, Mary Nickel, Irene McLaughlin, Rose Lammers and Bernie Wickenhauser.

More like this: