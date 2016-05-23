Kevin Estes (second from left) surrounded by his co-workers from Alton Memorial Hospital.

ALTON - Kevin Estes (second from left) of Plant Operations is the winner of Alton Memorial Hospital's May Employee Recognition Award. Kevin was nominated by a large group of co-workers.
 
Comments included: "Kevin always responds to calls promptly and he is very respectful and kind. He is very friendly and excited about his work. He is very professional and is always asking what he can do to help. Kevin is the most dependable person and the friendliest employee at AMH. He always makes me smile, even if I've had the most horrible day. He is the best employee I have ever seen."

 

