ALTON - Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation helps support patients with cancer by removing barriers to treatment, including financial hardships.

The Foundation’s upcoming fundraiser, Ribbons of Strength, brings together members of the community who have connections to cancer. Proceeds benefit the Foundation’s You’ve Got a Friend and Extra Mile funds, which support patients undergoing cancer treatment at Alton Memorial. In 2024, the Foundation raised over $10,000 to support cancer patients in the River Bend community.

“This event is special because it brings people together and lets those who are fighting this battle know that they are not fighting alone,"...said Shannon Fraley, a manager for the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation." Guests can purchase a purple ribbon with a personal message to encourage someone fighting cancer, or a memorial ribbon in honor of someone who lost their battle with the disease.

The ribbons will be displayed on the Wall of Honor at Grip and Sip on April 26. Refreshments and light appetizers will be available. We also invite community members to be part of our virtual Grip and Sip golf tournament.

Visit altonmemorialhealthservicesfoundation.org/ribbon-of-strength/ to purchase a ribbon or register for the tournament or call 618-463-7701 by April 16.

“For those who do a ribbon in memory of a loved one, it is touching because it shows them that their loved one has not been forgotten,” Shannon said. “With each ribbon purchased, we can help more patients who are struggling financially. We want these patients to be able to focus their energy on their treatments and getting well, not how they are going to pay overdue bills.”

