ALTON - Congratulations to Jared Engelke of EMS (holding plaque), who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s September Employee of the Month. Jared was nominated by a patient for his care earlier this year, including staying with her during an ambulance ride from AMH to Barnes Hospital until she was admitted to a room there. “Jared is a remarkable young man and I thanked him so much for basically holding my hand and getting me the help I needed,” the patient said.

