ALTON - Dr. John Felder, a plastic surgeon, is joining the staff of Alton Memorial Hospital. His office, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Alton Memorial Hospital, is in Suite 101 of Medical Office Building A on the hospital campus.

Dr. Felder’s first day seeing patients will be Monday, Nov. 7. His office is accepting appointments now by calling 618-433-6006.

Dr. Felder came to St Louis after completing his Plastic Surgery residency at Georgetown University. He did a year-long fellowship in hand and peripheral nerve surgery at Washington University.

“This subspecialty is a field of surgery that I have been drawn to for years because I feel that it is rather unknown, misunderstood, and neglected,” Dr. Felder said. “I liked the idea of choosing a discipline that felt service-oriented and mostly focused on helping patients that may otherwise not find help anywhere.

“I had similar motivations when deciding to work in Alton. I have been looking for a job all along where I would be needed. I was looking for something that would be a combination of service to a community that I could feel good about, and a location that I would enjoy. Alton is a perfect fit.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Felder complimented the work of Dr. Noor Ahmed, a plastic surgeon with decades of experience serving the Alton community.

“Dr. Ahmed is just excellent,” Dr. Felder said. “He is less active surgically than he had been previously, so the hospital and community are in need of a plastic surgeon, and a hand surgeon. Further, I grew up in a smaller town called Pendleton (Oregon). The first time I drove over the bridge into Alton and saw it nestled in the bluffs along the river, it reminded me of Pendleton. I’m very excited that I will get to continue that lifestyle and sense of community in Alton, but also be engaged in academic medicine and research through my position on faculty at Washington University.

Dr. Felder said that his patients will have access to a full spectrum of plastic surgery services, including reconstructive and cosmetic, as well as hand surgery and peripheral nerve surgery.

“We will be offering a wide range of services to the community,” he said.

Dr. Felder grew up in a Navy family and has lived in eight different states as well as Spain and Mexico. He said he has a large contingent of family in St. Charles, Mo., where his uncle, James Felder, was a general surgeon for decades.

More like this: