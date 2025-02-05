Alton Candidate Forum: Presented by East End Improvement Association

ALTON - Community members gathered to hear from Alton’s aldermanic, City Clerk, and mayoral candidates.

On Feb. 4, 2025, the East End Improvement Association hosted a candidates’ forum that allowed all of the Alton candidates to introduce themselves. The three mayoral candidates — David Goins, Ray Strebel and Brant Walker — also answered questions submitted by the audience.

“Why is East End doing this forum? For, actually, two purposes,” explained Steve Schwartz, a representative with the East End Improvement Association and the forum’s moderator. “One is to introduce the candidates to the community. We feel that it is important that the community know who’s running. And also, hopefully, to increase the voting here in Alton.”

The candidates began by introducing themselves.

Brant Walker

Brant Walker is the former mayor of Alton. During his opening statement, he shared that he is “an Altonian by choice” and has lived in the city for 30 years. He owns two businesses, a real estate company and an employment agency.

“Since leaving office four years ago, it has been incredibly difficult to watch our city stagnate under the weight of failed leadership and special interests,” he said. “We can do better. We must do better. We have done better, and that’s why I’m here tonight as a candidate to be your mayor once again.”

He pointed to increased crime rates, “neglected” streets and parks, tax rate increases, and a lack of economic development as reasons why he decided to run. He said that during his time in office, he froze the property tax levy, implemented community policing policies, and “secured millions of dollars of extra grant funds” to improve streets and parks.

Ray Strebel

Ray Strebel is the current Third Ward alderman of Alton. He shared that he is a third-generation Altonian and a small business owner who restores historical homes throughout Alton.

“I’m running for mayor because I firmly believe that we are at a crucial point in our city where we must elect a visionary leader, and I am that candidate,” he said. “In our city, we’ve dealt with major setbacks in the past 12 years…I’m not interested in trying to gain power, trying to get a pension, or trying to get payroll. My motivation is my dedication and passion for the success of the city.”

He pointed to increased crime rates, poverty rates, and declining population as reasons why he decided to run. He said he is focused on infrastructure and he blocked a property tax increase by Goins. He also said he helped save 150 jobs in Alton by working with Illinois American Water to stop them from relocating.

David Goins

David Goins is the current mayor of Alton. He said he has been present and accessible. He added that he is “energized” by the progress he has made so far and hopes to do more with another term.

“I am seeking a second term to continue to build on the progress that has been made, because there is yet much work to do,” he said. “As I reflect on my first term as mayor, I feel immense pride for the progress that we have made together in Alton. We faced our share of challenges, and while we haven’t always gotten every decision right, one thing has never wavered: my dedication to serving each and every person.”

Goins said he inherited a $3.8 million deficit, which is now a $7.7 million surplus. He said the city’s tax rate has lowered each year. He emphasized his eagerness to serve a second term and go “another round with Goins.”

Questions

Audience members could turn in questions, and the East End Improvement Association then asked six questions of the three mayoral candidates, which ranged in topic from housing to tourism to the Gordon Moore sinkhole.

Walker pointed to past successes, including when Alton won the Small Business Revolution, the introduction of the Alton River Dragons, the increased number of business licenses issued, and more that happened under his administration. He emphasized that he opposes a tax increase and he is concerned about crime and infrastructure.

Strebel argued that there have been few successes over the past 12 years. He said crime is twice the national average and that downtown Alton is not safe, which he said started with Walker. He noted that he championed the camping ban ordinance, which he said gives first responders an avenue to engage with the unhoused community. He is concerned about Alton’s decreasing population.

Goins emphasized a focus on youth. He said public safety is a major concern for him and he has brought several tourism initiatives to Alton, including the F1 powerboat races. He said he is working with New Frontier Materials to address the sinkhole at Gordon Moore. He is also concerned about population decline and he is proud of the UNICEF child-friendly city initiative he has overseen while in office.

The candidates had two minutes to provide a closing statement.

David Goins

Goins said he hopes to enhance the quality of life in Alton while making sure Alton is attractive to visitors, families and businesses. He said he is committed to building on his progress that he has made in his first term.

“As your mayor, I look toward a brighter future for the City of Alton,” he said. “I envision a thriving community that is founded on four core principles, which are financial stability, improved infrastructure, robust public safety and sustainable economic development…We have accomplished much, yet there is still much work to do.”

Brant Walker

Walker said he would freeze the property tax, increase public safety resources, invest in parks and streets, and strengthen code enforcement to hold landlords accountable. He urged people to vote.

“This election offers us an important choice, one between stagnation of the last four years or progress that lifts up every citizen of Alton,” he said. “We cannot afford four more years of the same failed agendas that have resulted in increased crime, rising property taxes, crumbling streets and declining economic opportunities.”

Ray Strebel

Strebel said he will create a safe and enjoyable entertainment district, a vision for the city that people can rally behind, and a business-friendly City Hall. He said he is the future of Alton.

“Altonians, I’m asking you not to forget the past 12 years,” he said. “A quarter of our population sits in poverty. Our crime rate is double that of the U.S., and people are leaving our town. This is not a four-year problem. This is over a decade slide in our city…This is too crucial a period of time for the City of Alton to sit at home on April 1.”

The election is on April 1, 2025. For a full recording of the candidate forum, click here.

