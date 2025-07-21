City of Alton Acts to Reduce Late Night Criminal Activity Alton Mayor David Goins today announced the revocation of the late-night liquor licenses for Hiram’s Bar and Pour Decisions Bar.

The two establishments late-night liquor license, which allows them to serve alcohol from 1- 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, will be terminated with immediate effect today, July 21, 2025.

Both businesses will retain their liquor license which allows them to serve until 1 a.m. The Mayor’s decision will only affect their privilege to extend their hours past 1 a.m.

The Mayor, as liquor commissioner for the City of Alton, may revoke any liquor license as he sees fit. Following the process set forth in the City Code, the Mayor held a public hearing at City Hall on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for Hiram’s Bar and on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. for Pour Decisions Bar to gather evidence prior to his action. At the public hearing, testimony was heard from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford. Following this, both establishments were invited to provide their own testimony and evidence at their respective hearings. In light of the evidence presented, Mayor Goins will revoke both establishment’s late-night liquor license. Alongside this action from the Mayor, Alderwoman Martha Pfister (Ward 2), filed a resolution to end late-night liquor licenses for all businesses in the City of Alton. The resolution would delete this category of liquor license from the City Code, meaning that all existing late-night liquor licenses would not be available to be renewed and would terminate on December 31, 2025.

Alderwoman Pfister attended the public hearings for Hiram’s Bar and Pour Decisions, and approached the Mayor shortly thereafter to discuss how to improve public safety in Alton. “I had concerns ahead of the public hearings regarding the safety and welfare of businesses, patrons, neighboring residents, and the broader community. The testimonies I heard on Monday evening made it clear that my concerns, which echo those of many residents in my Ward, require cooperative action from the City of Alton.

"The City Council must work with the Office of the Mayor and the Police Department to ensure that liquor licensing in Alton works for everyone. I support Mayor Goins’ immediate action to revoke these two late-night liquor licenses. The next action is for City Council to make longer term, enduring changes to our city code that reflect the City we want to be and the environment we want to foster for our small business community.”

Mayor Goins is in full support of Alderwoman Pfister’s resolution to end late-night liquor licenses in Alton. “Alderwoman Pfister and I both value and support our business community, which is vital to our economic prosperity. We thought very carefully about how to balance the need for change against making sure that Alton is, and remains, a great place to do business. We feel that our joint approach promotes a safe and sustainable downtown environment, while at the same time providing our business community clear and consistent direction and message about our priorities.” Mayor Goins and Alderwoman Pfister worked closely with Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford as they considered the best path for the City and made their respective decisions. Chief Ford has been clear that action was needed to address public safety concerns, and that he supported the elimination of the late-night liquor license across the City of Alton. “I am grateful to both the Mayor and Alderwoman Pfister for listening to the concerns of the Alton Police Department. We work daily to keep the people of Alton safe, and will do so regardless of what happens at City Hall. In this instance though, legislative and executive actions were needed to improve the safety of the public and support our officers.” He continued, “This is how government should work. Three separate parts of our government are working together, communicating, pushing in the same direction, and all in the name of improving our great City.”

How much notice was given to businesses regarding these changes? Pour Decisions and Hiram’s were informed that the Mayor, as liquor commissioner, was considering revoking their late-night licenses by June 25, 2025. Letters were mailed via certified mailed and/or hand delivered to these establishments to alert them to the possible revocation and public hearing.

Notices were also published in the local newspaper to alert the public of the public hearing on this matter. Now that the Mayor has confirmed his decision, they must begin to close at 1am instead of 2am Monday to Thursday and 1am instead of 3am on Friday and Saturday. This is with immediate effect. If the resolution proposed by Alderwoman Pfister is approved by Council, all other businesses with late night liquor licenses will have until January 1, 2026 to prepare. What other measures were taken prior to or in addition to these actions? Chief Ford has been in regular communication with both establishments in an effort to improve public safety without the need for changes to liquor licenses. Both establishments have also been in communication with the Mayor’s Office. Revoking Pour Decisions and Hiram’s late-night license, and the move to end all late-night licenses, was a measure taken only after less prescriptive measures had failed.

Recognizing the need to improve public safety, Chief Ford has also gained the cooperation of Mac’s Downtown and the Firehouse to voluntarily close at 1am to ensure that these actions do not inadvertently cause issues to migrate. These voluntary closures also hope to maintain a level playing field for businesses in the entertainment district at 3rd Street/State Street.

Chief Ford will also issue guidance to both patrons and businesses regarding additional measures that the APD will be taking going forward. Both the Mayor as Liquor Commissioner and Chief Ford will continue to monitor conditions to ascertain if further action is required. Why is the Mayor the liquor commissioner? Alton City Code establishes that the Mayor is the Liquor Commissioner, and defines his duties and powers. The process to revoke a liquor license is also defined in the code, and the Mayor as Liquor Commissioner as followed this process as written. How many bars will this affect? Currently, 18 bars in the City of Alton have been issued a late-night liquor license. However, many bars who hold the late-night license do not utilize it, and voluntarily choose to close earlier than 3 a.m. What does it mean for businesses to NOT have a late-night liquor license? Holders of the late-night liquor license will still retain their standard liquor license, which will allow them to stay open and serve alcohol until 1 a.m. No businesses are being shut by Mayor Goins action or Alderwoman Pfister’s proposed resolution.

What is a resolution? Any member of council can introduce a resolution to amend the City Code. These resolutions are then debated and discussed at City Council meetings and must achieve a majority vote from Council to become part of the code. Alderwoman Pfister’s resolution will be added on Wednesday, July 23. Council could then discuss the matter at the Committee of the Whole as early as Monday, August 2nd, and could vote to approve as early as Wednesday, August 4th. Both Council Meetings and Committee of the Whole meetings are open to the public and are held at Alton City Hall.

