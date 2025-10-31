ALTON - On Halloween night, thousands of people once again gathered in downtown Alton for the 108th Halloween Parade.

People from across the region traveled to Alton to watch the parade on Oct. 31, 2025. Sponsored by the East End Improvement Association, the Alton Halloween Parade is one of the oldest in the country.

“It's a great tradition for the city,” said Alton Mayor David Goins. “It's always been a special part of my life, and I've always looked forward to the Halloween parade.”

Goins led the parade alongside parade marshal Karen Wilson. The entire Goins family was present, including the mayor’s first great-grandchild, and dressed in an M&Ms theme.

As a former police officer, Goins has participated in the parade before. But he noted that there is something special about enjoying the experience as the city’s mayor.

“I've been coming to this parade ever since I was a little kid,” he said. “Who ever thought, being a little kid, that I would actually be in the parade, let alone being the mayor of the city? I never thought about that.”

He added that he was proud to represent Alton alongside Wilson, his family, and the community.