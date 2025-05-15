Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – Alton City Hall saw some new and returning elected officials sworn into office at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

As the meeting of the old City Council drew to a close, outgoing members expressed their appreciation for fellow city officials – starting with outgoing Third Ward Alderman Raymond Strebel.

“I’d like to thank the citizens of Alton,” Strebel said. “I was honored to serve as an alderman and I truly wish only the best for the future of the City of Alton.”

Alderman John Meehan and Alderwoman Rosie Brown wished all the best to the outgoing council members, thanking them for their dedication to the city.

Mayor David Goins presented a plaque to longtime City Clerk Cheryl Ingle, commemorating her 29 years of service to the City of Alton.

“I’m sorry to be going, but I loved working here my whole 29 years, and enjoyed all the departments I worked in and all the people I’ve worked with,” Ingle said, adding she’ll “be around” if anyone from City Hall needs anything.

In April, Ingle lost her re-election bid to Former Deputy Clerk Lauren Wilson. At Wednesday’s meeting, after Ingle administered the Oath of Office to re-elected Mayor David Goins and her replacement as City Clerk, Ingle swapped roles with Wilson, who swore in the remaining council members.

New members of the City Council include Ward 1 Alderman Chris Bohn, Ward 2 Alderwoman Martha Pfister, Ward 3 Alderman Mike Velloff, and Ward 7 Alderwoman Patricia Ford.

Bohn replaces former Ward 1 Alderwoman Elizabeth Allen. Allen chose not to seek re-election to the City Council, instead running for – and winning – a new position as City Treasurer. Allen will replace former Treasurer Cameo Holland, who did not seek another term.

Pfister secured victory as a challenger to longtime Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee, who was absent from Wednesday’s meeting. Velloff replaces Strebel in the Ward 3 seat after Strebel chose not to run for re-election to the City Council, instead launching an unsuccessful bid for mayor against Goins and former mayor Brant Walker.

For Ward 7, Patty Ford takes the place of Alderman David Gan, who did not seek re-election.

Returning members of the council include Ward 4 Alderwoman Rosie Brown, Ward 5 Alderman John Meehan, and Ward 6 Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott. Brown, who received a warm welcome from members of her ward, said shortly after being sworn in: “Fourth Ward, I love you!”

A full recording of the May 14, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

