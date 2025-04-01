Our Daily Show! State of the Race '25: Mayor David Goins- Seeking Re-election on 4-1

ALTON – Alton Mayor David Goins recently appeared on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.comfor our State of the Race 2025 interview series with local candidates for public office. Goins outlined key accomplishments from his first term and his vision and goals for a second if re-elected on Election Day, April 1, 2025.

Goins said one one his proudest accomplishments from his first term has been the city’s financial turnaround. As he explained in a recent campaign video, his “smart financial management” turned the city’s $3.8 million deficit into a $7.7 million surplus, boosting the city’s credit rating while lowering property tax rates. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding aside, Goins said city finances still rest comfortably at an over $3 million surplus.

Alton’s finances weren’t fixed overnight, and the deficit marking the first half of Goins’s first term unfortunately kept more than four street repair projects from getting done per year. But unlike some mayors, Goins refrained from seeing the city’s ARPA money spent immediately, preferring instead to “sit on it.”

The mayor’s sitting-and-waiting strategy proved successful after the government broadened certain definitions to make once-ineligible street projects now eligible for ARPA funds. Fueled by an $800,000 investment in Public Works, 37 street projects have been completed over the past four years.

Goins also pointed to other infrastructure accomplishments during his first term, including the rebuilding of the Riverview Park wall and upgrading all municipal building HVAC systems, saving the city money on its heating and cooling bills.

While this clearly isn’t Goins’ first time running for mayor, he said this campaign already carries some notable differences from his first mayoral run. This time, he has to fulfill the duties of his office and run a re-election campaign – but not at the same time.

“As the mayor, I’m limited in regards to my time … [with] ethical standards, I can’t campaign during my 8-to-5 job,” Goins explained. While his challengers may be free to campaign during those hours, Goins described a “balancing act” of being the mayor by day and a candidate on nights and weekends.

He noted the mayor’s office didn’t come with an employee manual or any formal training on how to do the job. None of his filing cabinets, for example, contained a file on what to do in the event of a sinkhole collapsing in the middle of the Gordon Moore Park soccer field.

Goins believes his administration responded effectively to the incident, thankful that nobody was hurt and grateful to surrounding communities like Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Department for helping Alton athletic teams relocate their games. As of today, Goins assured any concerned citizens that the park has been deemed safe and is now open for the public to use.

Goins Forward: Mayor’s Vision for the Next Four Years

One of the mayor’s top priorities for the city’s future is maintaining the financial integrity his administration built over his first term.

“We want to continue pursuing every economic development opportunity that comes our way,” he said. “We want to continue supporting our small businesses and anyone that wants to start a small business.”

Other key priorities for Goins include the maintenance of city streets and sidewalks, the development of new and affordable housing, and the enhancement of public safety. “If people want to move here, live here, work here, and play here, they have to feel safe,” he said.

In a closing message to the Alton voters, Goins said he would continue making sure Altonian’s voices are heard – both on the phones and at the polls.

“I’ve come into this office wanting to do the best job that I possibly can,” Goins said. “Did I get everything right all the time? No. But one thing I wanted to be consistent on is being there to hear concerns. To hear people’s voices – because it’s the people that are most importantand making sure their voices are heard.

“I want to just continue to be that person that you can call on and I will answer and I will try to help you the best way possible – and the most important thing is, whoever you vote for, vote!”

For more insights into Goins’ vision and plans for another term as Alton Mayor, see the full State of the Race 2025 interview at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

