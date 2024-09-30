ALTON — Mayor David Goins is excited to announce a major step toward a bright future for Alton as the city embarks on the development of a new 20-year Comprehensive Plan. This initiative, led by the city’s Planning & Development Department, will help shape the community’s growth, development, and policies.

“Alton is moving in the right direction,” Mayor Goins shared. “As we work to strengthen our local economy, improve our infrastructure, and elevate the quality of life for all residents, this Comprehensive Plan will serve as our blueprint for success. We’ve seen remarkable progress, but we are committed to building a stronger, more vibrant city for the future.”

This initiative comes at a critical time for Alton, which has undergone significant changes in recent years. Economic and population shifts have rendered the current Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2003, outdated.

While various smaller-scale plans like the Alton Great Streets Initiative and the Alton Pedestrian & Bicycle Plan have been adopted, the city is seeking a cohesive, resident-driven plan that integrates all these efforts and reflects modern trends. A Vision for Alton’s Future The new Comprehensive Plan will be developed with broad public input and aims to guide city decisions on land use, housing, transportation, economic development, and environmental sustainability.

The process will involve reviewing current plans, engaging the public, and developing a vision that reflects the hopes and needs of Alton’s diverse community.

“This isn’t just a plan, it’s about engaging our residents in a meaningful way and working together to envision the future of Alton,” Mayor Goins emphasized. “I remain dedicated to leading this city with a clear vision, focusing on policies that drive equitable growth and build opportunities for all.”

The city is currently seeking proposals from experienced urban planning firms to undertake this vital project. Interested firms can find details on submission requirements in the city’s Request for Qualifications (RFQ), posted on the city’s website. Responses are due by 4 p.m. on November 1, 2024.

Mayor Goins invites all residents to stay informed and participate in shaping the future of Alton. “Our progress as a city depends on the involvement of our community, and I’m looking forward to building a future that we can all be proud of.”

