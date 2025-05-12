ALTON — Alton Mayor David Goins visited La Bella of Alton on Monday, May 12, 2025, to read the proclamation marking the start of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which runs through Friday, May 16, 2025.

The annual event recognizes the dedication of skilled nursing care professionals.

La Bella of Alton at 3409 Humbert Road has hosted Mayor Goins each year to begin the week’s activities with the proclamation.

This year’s theme is “High School,” and the facility has planned a variety of events to engage residents.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025, members of the Alton High School band, along with possible appearances by cheerleaders, performed at a pep rally for La Bella residents.

The week aims to celebrate the hard work and commitment of nursing staff while providing entertainment and community involvement for those in care.