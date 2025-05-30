Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – Alton Mayor David Goins offered an update this week on the status of the sinkhole that formed at Gordon Moore Park last summer.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Alderman Mike Velloff asked Goins for an update on the situation. Goins said New Frontier Materials recently completed an over-300 page report on what caused the sinkhole and how it will be repaired, but said the next steps will take more time to complete.

“Obviously, it’s going to take some time. I would ask for the citizens to just have some patience with us, but there is a plan in place,” Goins said. “The plan is to begin to stabilize the underground first, then begin to fill the hole ... Once it’s filled, there will be a time of settling, and after they have determined that it has settled … there are plans in place of restoring the fields back to their original condition.”

Alton Corporate Counselor Heidi Eckart said the city is drafting a “demand letter” to serve New Frontier Materials outlining the city’s expectations of the company. Velloff asked if this included the recovery of economic losses from the sinkhole incident, which Eckart confirmed would be part of the city’s demand letter.

“We are in the process of serving New Frontier with a demand letter specifying everything that we expect them to do,” Eckart said. “That will be circulated within the next week or two.”

