CHICAGO — The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at its Annual Business Meeting, held September 17, as a part of the 109th IML Annual Conference at the Hilton Chicago.

The IML membership unanimously elected River Forest Village President Catherine M. Adduci to serve a one-year term as President. Also elected during the conference were Fairview Heights Mayor Mark T. Kupsky as First Vice President and Hazel Crest Village President Vernard L. Alsberry, Jr. as Second Vice President.

In addition to the officers, 34 Vice Presidents were elected to serve a one-year term, and six IML Past Presidents continue to serve, on the statewide organization’s Board of Directors. Alton Mayor David Goins was elected to serve as a Vice President.

These were Mayor Goins comments about the appointment:

“I look forward to working with mayors from across the state to address the complex issues our communities face,” said Goins. “By working together, we can successfully advocate for local government at the state and federal levels and help build stronger communities across Illinois.”

“It is a privilege to be elected to assist in advocating for the benefit of all 1,295 of Illinois’ municipalities,” said Goins. “I look forward to working with municipal officials from across the state to strengthen our communities, and in return, the entire state.”

“The economic strength and vibrancy of our state relies on municipal officials throughout Illinois working in a united manner to advocate for policies that empower our communities,” said Goins. “I am honored to serve on behalf of Illinois’ 1,295 municipalities as we work toward a brighter future.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Rev. David Goins is the retired Pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. He served as a police officer with the Alton Police Department for close to 25 years. He is a member of the Alton School District Board of Education.

As pastor of the Morning Star Missionary Church for 19 years, David Goins supports the church’s vital role in cultivating a multicultural growing community. Churches have the ability to recruit new families to Alton. Goins continues to participate in church’s outreach initiative in supporting those citizens experiencing difficulties in their lives.

Goins and his fellow officers worked diligently to build trust and cooperation throughout the entire community. As mayor, Goins and his administration work diligently to recruit a qualified and diversified police force. He will encourage the police department to work closely with Alton’s businesses and residents to create a positive relationship and mitigate crime.

Mayor Goins served as a member of the Alton School District Board of Education for the past four years. He believes the public and private schools are the cornerstone for Alton families and economic growth. Mayor Goins encourages partnerships between the City and Alton’s school leaders, ensuring the education system is highly regarded throughout the region.

David and his wife, Sheila, have been happily married for 36 years. They are proud parents to 3 adult children and have been blessed with 12 grandchildren.

ABOUT THE ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL LEAGUE

The Illinois Municipal League is the statewide organization representing local communities throughout Illinois. Founded in 1913, IML has worked continuously for the benefit of all 1,295 municipalities in Illinois to provide a formal voice on matters involving common interests.

More like this: