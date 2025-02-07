ALTON — Brant Walker, who served as the Mayor of Alton from 2013 to 2021, is campaigning to return to office in the upcoming municipal election on April 1, 2025. Walker is focusing his campaign on economic development, public safety, and infrastructure improvements.

Walker, who founded Lighthouse Hiring, highlighted his experience in the private sector and his commitment to the community during a recent candidate forum hosted by the East End Improvement Association.

"We are knocking on a lot of doors and getting a lot of positive responses right now," Walker said.

He emphasized the need for leadership that delivers results, citing his previous accomplishments, including freezing the property tax levy, securing millions in grant funding, and helping 189 families achieve homeownership through the City’s previous HOMEownership Program.

During the forum sponsored by the East End Improvement Association earlier this week, Walker addressed what he said he views as key issues facing Alton, including rising crime rates and neglected infrastructure. He proposed several solutions, such as investing in public safety, strengthening code enforcement to hold landlords accountable, and revitalizing streets and parks through infrastructure investments.

“We have to get back to focusing on parks, infrastructure, police, and public safety,” he said.

Walker criticized the current administration's approach to economic development and public safety, arguing that the city has seen stagnation in both areas.

He also expressed concern about the local housing situation, noting that 70 percent of problems in the city stem from rental properties.

With early voting set to begin on Feb. 20, 2025, Walker encourages residents to engage in the electoral process.

"This election will determine the future of our city, and every vote will make a difference," he said. He is rallying volunteers to help spread his message and increase voter turnout.

Walker holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and has been an active member of the Alton community for over 25 years, investing in local properties and participating in community organizations such as the East End Improvement Association and the Knights of Columbus. He is also a father to one adult daughter.

“This election offers us an important choice, one between stagnation of the last four years or progress that lifts every citizen of Alton,” he said. “We cannot afford four more years of the same failed agendas that have resulted in increased crime, rising property taxes, crumbling streets and declining economic opportunities.”

See Walker's candidate website here: https://brantwalkerformayor.com/

See Walker's candidate Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/BrantWalkerForMayor

