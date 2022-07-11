DECATUR — The Millikin University men’s golf team recently announced its letter winners for the 2021-22 season.

Letter winners are listed below.

Jack PattersonFirst Letter

Freshman Ian Berndsen (Breese, Ill./Mater Dei H.S.)

Junior Griffin Nyi (Pontiac, H.S.)

Sophomore Carson Reynolds (Jonesboro, Anna Jonesboro)

Second Letter

Senior Trevor Britton (Wadsworth, College of Lake County)

Senior Brandon Rowe (Oakwood, Oakwood H.S./Parkland College)

Third Letter

Senior Hunter Keith (Rossville, Bismarck Henning H.S.)

Senior Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.)

Senior Max Phillips (Salem, H.S.)

Senior Tyler Reitz (Lombard, Glenbard East H.S.)

 