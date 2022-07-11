Alton Marquette's Jack Patterson Is A Millikin Men’s Golf Team Letter Winner
DECATUR — The Millikin University men’s golf team recently announced its letter winners for the 2021-22 season.
Letter winners are listed below.
First Letter
Freshman Ian Berndsen (Breese, Ill./Mater Dei H.S.)
Junior Griffin Nyi (Pontiac, H.S.)
Sophomore Carson Reynolds (Jonesboro, Anna Jonesboro)
Second Letter
Senior Trevor Britton (Wadsworth, College of Lake County)
Senior Brandon Rowe (Oakwood, Oakwood H.S./Parkland College)
Third Letter
Senior Hunter Keith (Rossville, Bismarck Henning H.S.)
Senior Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.)
Senior Max Phillips (Salem, H.S.)
Senior Tyler Reitz (Lombard, Glenbard East H.S.)