ALTON – In a closely contested matchup on Tuesday night, the Alton Marquette Lady Explorers fell to the Carrolton Lady Hawks by a final score of 58-53.

The Lady Explorers started strong, leading 17-13 after the first quarter. However, the momentum shifted in the second quarter as the Lady Hawks took a 32-27 lead heading into halftime.

The Lady Explorers regrouped in the third quarter, reclaiming the lead at 43-41 before the final period. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Hawks capitalized on their size advantage, outscoring the Lady Explorers 17-10 to secure the victory.

"We had great moments on the offensive side of the ball that helped us stay in it," said Alton Marquette Coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers. "We were in major foul trouble for the majority of the game. By the second half of the fourth quarter, we had a really small lineup in there and they used their size and took advantage."

Kel'c Robinson led the Lady Explorers with 17 points, while Laila Davis contributed 16 points.

"I thought it was a great game and our team is going to learn from this one and realize that we can play with good teams like Carrollton," Sykes-Rogers added.

The Lady Hawks were led by Lauren Flowers, who scored 23 points, and Harper Darr, who added 11 points to the team’s effort.

