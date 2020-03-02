Alton Marquette Catholic High School Boys Basketball Team to Play Shelbyville Sectional on March 3rd Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Alton Marquette Catholic High School boys’ basketball team will play Marshall High School in the Shelbyville Sectional on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:00. Tickets are available at the Marquette Athletic office from 8:00 to 4:00 Monday and from 8:00 to 1:00 Tuesday. All tickets are $6 each. There will be a fan bus available for students. GO EXPLORERS Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending