The Alton Marquette Catholic High School boys’ basketball team will play Marshall High School in the Shelbyville Sectional on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:00. Tickets are available at the Marquette Athletic office from 8:00 to 4:00 Monday and from 8:00 to 1:00 Tuesday. All tickets are $6 each. There will be a fan bus available for students. GO EXPLORERS

