Our Daily Show Interview! Rob Honke: Alton Marina 29th Anniversary Party This Saturday!

ALTON - The Alton Marina will celebrate its 29th anniversary with a party, complete with live music, a food truck, giveaways and dockage deals.

From 6–10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, community members are invited to the marina for an evening of 60s and 70s-themed fun. Rob Honke, who manages the marina, looks forward to sharing the space with the community.

“Come on down. Everybody come down. Come one, come all,” Honke said. “We’ve got plenty of parking down there, plenty of space, plenty of booze.”

KSHE’s Mark Klose and The Klose Kaurters Band will play from 7–10 p.m. Rollin’ Dogs Food Truck will sell hot dogs, and there will be drink specials available for purchase at the marina’s bar. Coolers are not allowed.

Honke promises plenty of “swag” for the giveaways, from shirts and shot glasses to flags and Stanley Cups.

Article continues after sponsor message

He added that the marina is currently running a buy-one, get-one dockage deal. You can pay to stay one night and receive the next night for free. This will run from Friday, Aug. 22 through Labor Day weekend.

In addition to the anniversary party, Honke said life on the marina has been busy. They are currently undergoing renovations, but they’ve received “positive feedback” from people as the projects near completion.

Honke reiterated that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns the land, and the City of Alton owns the property. As manager of the marina, Honke simply oversees daily operations, and the city approved the renovations. He looks forward to sharing the “night and day difference” with the city as they complete a major decking upgrade.

As the anniversary party approaches, Honke expects this year’s celebration to be bigger than ever. He noted that the marina means a lot to people, and many Riverbend residents have created traditions and memories at the marina in its 29 years.

“We’ve got people who have been there since the marina opened,” Honke added. “For a lot of people, it is their vacation. They don’t go to Florida. They don’t go to Hawaii. They don’t go on a cruise. They spend their summers at the marina and out on the river.”

Honke hopes to celebrate the marina alongside these people, as well as those who aren’t as familiar with the space but want to come check it out. He encourages folks to enjoy the Food Truck Festival at the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 23, and then head down to the marina for a fun night.

For more information about the party, click here. To learn more about the Alton Marina, visit their official website at AltonMarina.com.

More like this: