Our Daily Show Interview! Rob Honke- A Look Ahead at 2025

ALTON - The Alton Marina is preparing for another great season, with several events lined up this summer.

Rob Honke, Alton Marina manager, explained that the marina is currently winterized and undergoing some minor repairs during this winter season, including replacing exposed deck boards with concrete. He is excited to welcome back boaters from around the country once the weather warms up, and he promises fun events for everyone to enjoy on the river.

“We’re getting ready for the next season,” he said. “It’s a nice lull in the action. It’s not that there’s nothing to do. There are things to do, but we aren’t quite as pressed. We shorten our hours. We close the office on Sundays. Basically right now, our main focus is making sure the boats are safe and making sure the aerators are on when the ice comes.”

Honke thanked Stutz Excavating for their work on the concrete, noting that it will likely be completed by the middle of the summer. He said that any decking that is covered is still in “really good shape,” while the exposed deck boards need constant work. He hopes that by replacing these boards with concrete, it will cut down on the maintenance that is needed every summer.

In the meantime, Honke is busy planning events for boaters to enjoy come summertime. The first big event at the marina is scheduled for July 3, 2025, when the City of Alton shoots off their fireworks on the Mississippi. Honke said that this is “always a big weekend for the harbor,” with more people coming to the marina starting in April and continuing through the summer months. The busiest time is mid-June to mid-July, right in time for the July 3 celebration.

Honke is especially looking forward to the F1 powerboat races scheduled for July 18, 19 and 20, 2025. He explained that this year’s races have been pushed back because water conditions will be better later in the season.

Last year’s inaugural F1 powerboat races drew a big crowd — “the busiest weekend the harbor has ever seen,” Honke said — and he expects the same response for 2025. He said the city is planning for more seating, fewer vendors, and live music. He looks forward to welcoming more boaters and spectators to the marina this year.

Honke encourages everyone to mark their calendars for Aug. 23, 2025, which is the marina’s 29th anniversary party. While the marina’s team is still ironing out the details, he promises a cash bar, plenty of food, and music by Mark Klose. Boaters who want to stay that weekend can also enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal where their second night’s stay at the marina is free. The event is open to the public, and Honke hopes to see many people there.

In fact, he encourages the public to come to the marina more often. He noted that the marina’s Cantina will reopen in May and serve customers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and people should come out to check out their food. They have several other amenities for the community to enjoy, whether you’re a boater or not.

“We’ve got the best breakfast on the river,” Honke said. “You can come down and get drinks any time. Sit at the pavilion, look out at the harbor and out at the river, take a walk down Coursey Dock. There’s a lot of wildlife down there, that sort of thing. Come see us.”

For more information about Alton Marina, including upcoming events, visit their official website at AltonMarina.com.

