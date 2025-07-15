ALTON — The public boat launch ramps at Alton Marina have been closed effective July 15, 2025, due to low water levels on Pool 26 of the Upper Mississippi River Basin, marina officials announced on Tuesday.

The current river level at Alton Marina is 413 feet above sea level, resulting in approximately four feet of water within the harbor. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ latest forecast, water levels are expected to reach Maximum Drawdown within the next seven days, prompting the closure of the launch ramps to all vessels during this period.

Rob Honke, operator and general manager of Alton Marina, said the marina is closely monitoring river conditions and will provide updates as they become available.

“Please refer to the USACE forecast data for the most up-to-date information, keeping in mind that conditions may change with rainfall in the upper river basin,” Honke said.

Boaters and visitors are encouraged to check Alton Marina’s Facebook page at: The Alton Marina Facebook or contact the marina office at 618-462-9860 with questions.

The closure reflects ongoing challenges posed by fluctuating river levels in the Upper Mississippi River Basin, which can impact navigation and recreational activities.

For additional information, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 7-day forecast and other river data are available online.

