This trailer is not the one stolen. It is similar, Kistenmacher said. The stolen trailer is red with newer-treated wood.

ALTON - An Alton man is wondering who may have come onto his property and taken his utility trailer.

Bob Kistenmacher, who lives on Kee Mac Lane near the border of Alton and Fosterburg, said his trailer was around 40-50 yards from the road on his property when it went missing sometime between the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 2, and Thursday, Jan. 4. He said the ground was hard, so no tire marks of the thief were discovered. Kistenmacher said he filed a report with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, but had no idea who could have taken it or when they would have done it.

"I had it sitting on my property in Fosterburg, and I didn't notice it was missing until last Thursday," Kistenmacher said. "The neighbor saw it last Tuesday, so it went missing sometime between last Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon. Someone hooked up to it, and drove off with it."

The trailer is described as a 6x12 utility trailer with a tandem axle (two sets of wheels). It is red with a newer treated wood deck and expanded metal drop gate. Kistenmacher estimated the value of the trailer at around $1,500.

In a Facebook post, Kistenmacher said there would be an unspecified reward for the return of his trailer and/or any information leading to the arrest of the culprit.

He said anyone with information on the trailer's location or who may have taken it should contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-6087 or contact him directly at (618) 623-9644.

"I just want people out there to know there are thieves among us," he said.

