Alton Man Released In Second Domestic Battery Case
Alton Police charge city resident with second domestic battery offense this year after prior conviction.
ALTON – An Alton man previously convicted of domestic battery has been released from custody while facing a felony in his latest domestic battery case.
Roger S. Lawver, 33, of Alton, was charged on Aug. 21, 2025 with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.
On Aug. 19, 2025, Lawver allegedly struck a family or household member about the face and head with his hands. He had previously been convicted of domestic battery in another Madison County case filed earlier this year.
The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Lawver, who was ordered released from custody pending trial.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
