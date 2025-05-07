BETHALTO – A man from Alton has been released from custody on electronic monitoring and other conditions after an incident of domestic violence unfolded at a Bethalto residence.

Warren E. Tiller, 41, of Alton, was charged with aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony), aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property (both Class A misdemeanors).

Tiller allegedly strangled a household or family member, threatened them with a knife, and damaged the front door and door frame of a Bethalto residence on April 29, 2025.

A petition to deny his pretrial release from custody states Tiller “threatened to kill” the victim after retrieving a knife during a physical altercation in which he “strangled the victim and ripped her shirt.” Officers arrived at the scene, finding the victim outside the residence and Tiller inside the residence, placing him under arrest.

Among the prior charges in Tiller’s extensive criminal history are multiple convictions for domestic battery, as well as aggravated robbery, criminal trespass, and more. This latest case against Tiller was presented by the Bethalto Police Department.

The petition to deny Tiller’s pretrial release, filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, was denied. A Release Order was later filed indicating the state failed to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that no alternative condition besides detainment could mitigate the flight risk Tiller allegedly posed.

Instead, additional conditions were placed on Tiller’s pretrial release, including that he have no contact with the victim from this case. He has also been placed on court-ordered electronic monitoring and is subject to home confinement during certain hours of the day.

While Tiller is also ordered not to enter or remain in the Bethalto property in question, he is allowed to return on one occasion with a police escort to retrieve personal property. He is also ordered to refrain from possessing a firearm or other dangerous weapon.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

