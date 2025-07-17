ALTON — Raysean Colvin pleaded guilty Thursday, July 17, 2025, to first-degree murder in connection with the death of 13-year-old Ra'Niya Steward and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Colvin was one of five suspects charged in the fatal shooting of Steward, who was struck in the head while standing on her porch on Highland Avenue in Alton. Although Colvin was not the shooter, he was in the vehicle involved in the incident.

Initially, all five suspects faced attempted murder charges. However, after Steward died at a St. Louis hospital, the charges were amended to first-degree murder for all five individuals. The other suspects charged are Alvin Perry III, Keith A. Sanders, Dakota Perry, and Vito K. Crowder, whose trials have not yet taken place.

Colvin had also been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful sale or delivery of firearms, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. As part of the plea agreement, those additional charges were dropped.

“We are still praying for Ra'Niya’s family. At least there is some closure starting to come. The family was on board with this decision. I want to commend the prosecution team on the fantastic job handling this case,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

