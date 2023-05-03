Listen to the story

HARDIN - An Alton man has been charged after a traffic stop on Illinois River Road at Swan Lake.

On April 29, 2023, a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road at Swan Lake on a white 1993 Chevy truck.

Subsequent to an investigation, a passenger, Kenneth L Gray, aged 35, of Alton, was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes

Gray was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.