Alton Man Is Charged After Traffic Stop On Illinois River Road At Swan Lake
HARDIN - An Alton man has been charged after a traffic stop on Illinois River Road at Swan Lake.
On April 29, 2023, a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road at Swan Lake on a white 1993 Chevy truck.
Subsequent to an investigation, a passenger, Kenneth L Gray, aged 35, of Alton, was arrested for the following offenses:
- Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
- Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes
Gray was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.