ALTON – An Alton resident accused of mob action and illegal weapon possession faces multiple felony charges.

Randolph L. Smith, 43, of Alton, was charged on July 8, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of felon in possession of a weapon and a Class 4 felony count of mob action.

Smith allegedly acted together “with an unidentified assailant” and struck the victim about the head and body, according to charging documents. Smith also possessed a Beretta 9mm handgun, which was illegal for him to possess given his 2024 felony conviction of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Madison County.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Smith’s pretrial release from custody. According to the petition, the victim reported being approached by Smith on the street before Smith and a second assailant knocked the victim to the ground and began kicking him.

“Video confirmed these events,” according to the petition. “Defendant was arrested nearby and found in possession of a handgun. He admitted to the battery, stating that he believed victim has assaulted his girlfriend.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Smith, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

