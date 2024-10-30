ALTON - A man from Alton faces multiple felonies after allegedly battering a victim and stealing their car in a Godfrey parking lot.

Forrest S. Bayer, 28, of Alton, was charged with vehicular hijacking (a Class 1 felony), offenses related to motor vehicles (a Class 2 felony), and aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony).

On Oct. 10, 2024, Bayer allegedly punched a victim multiple times in the face before stealing the same victim’s car and fleeing the scene.

The incident unfolded shortly before Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report, according to a petition to deny Bayer’s pretrial release. The victim advised officers she had dropped Bayer off at the Godfrey Walmart, but noticed her phone was missing after she left. When she returned to the Walmart parking lot, she saw Bayer walking near an OSF HealthCare Medical Group building.

“Defendant entered [the victim]'s 2003 Pontiac motor vehicle, demanding that she get into the passenger seat,” the petition states. “Once she got in the passenger seat, defendant began punching her in the face, causing injury to her eye, right side of face, and lip.

“[Victim] exited the vehicle and informed the defendant she was going into OSF to inform the staff of what the defendant had done to her. Defendant threw [her] phone onto the parking lot ground after [she] exited her vehicle. Defendant then fled the scene in [her] vehicle.”

The petition adds Bayer is currently out on parole from a previous Madison County case. Bayer has also been convicted of Armed Robbery/No Firearm, a Class X felony, on Oct. 17, 2024.

“Defendant is an ongoing danger to … the victim of the present case and the community,” the petition adds. “Defendant also has a high likelihood of willful flight to avoid prosecution. He fled the scene after battering [the victim] within her vehicle on the parking lot outside OSF.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Bayer, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance, but has since been released from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

