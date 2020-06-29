JERSEY COUNTY - Nathan D. Stoeckel, 24, of Alton, faces the charge of Unlawful Possession of Controlled substance on June 22, 2020. In the charge it says the defendant knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 15 grams of a substance, containing LSD, a controlled substance, other than as authorized in the Controlled Substances Act, in violation of Chapter 720, Act 570, Section 402 (c) of the Illinois Compiled Statues.

(Class 4 - Modified - 1-3 Years DOC, one-year mandatory supervised release, probation or conditional discharge not to exceed 30 months, periodic imprisonment not to exceed 30 months, periodic imprisonment not to exceed 18 months, a fine of up to $25,000, mandatory street value fine, mandatory trauma center fine, mandatory assessment, restitution).

The amount of bail is $5,000.

