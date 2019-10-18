ALTON - An Alton man - Vernell L. Mack - faces criminal charges for two counts of unlawful delivery within 500 feet of a church and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance after a bust Thursday morning at 1130 Riley Ave. in Alton.

Members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) assisted the Alton Police Department in the execution of a drug-related search warrant at the Riley Avenue home. The search warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by the Alton Police Department’s Narcotics Division.

Mack, 27, was located at the residence on Riley Avenue during the search warrant operation. Mack's bond has been set at $250,000 by The Honorable Judge Tognarelli. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be sought based on evidence located during the search warrant operation.

The house at 1130 Riley Ave. in Alton came to the attention of the department after several tips were received from the community.

The Alton Police Department asks that anyone with drug information contact their anonymous tip line at 618-465-5948. The Alton Police Department also has a feature on its website where citizens can report a known drug house.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

