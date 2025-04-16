ALTON – A man from Alton faces four domestic battery charges after strangling a witness who tried to stop him from strangling another victim.

Aryion E. Sanders, 26, of Alton, was charged with two Class 2 felony counts of aggravated domestic battery and two Class 4 felony counts of domestic battery.

Sanders allegedly strangled two household or family members on April 5, 2025. Among several prior charges of battery and more, he had previously been convicted of violating an Order of Protection in a Madison County case from 2024.

A petition filed to deny his pretrial release states Sanders got into an altercation with the first victim, during which he strangled and threatened to kill them. When another household or family member witnessed the incident and attempted to intervene, Sanders ceased attacking the first victim and began strangling the second victim “before brandishing a knife.”

The petition notes Sanders has repeatedly failed to appear in court, deeming him a “flight risk” in this case. The state’s petition to keep Sanders detained was granted, with a Detention Order stating the following:

“Defendant’s criminal history and the seriousness of the present attacks make it clear defendant is dangerous,” the order states. “The Court finds that no condition or combination of conditions can mitigate defendant’s risk to the victims.”

Sanders was arrested by the Alton Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

