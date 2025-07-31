Alton's Gary Chronister.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton resident Gary Chronister is seeking financial assistance as he battles advanced liver cirrhosis, a condition he attributes to untreated hepatitis C contracted during his incarceration in the Missouri prison system.

Now living at home and reliant on Social Security, Chronister faces mounting medical expenses and basic living costs that exceed his income.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m on Social Security now, but it’s not enough. My monthly check doesn’t cover the basics — mortgage, water, electricity — let alone medical costs,” he said in a personal statement. He describes daily pain and exhaustion as he confronts the progression of his liver disease.

Chronister has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover housing and medical expenses during this critical health crisis. In his appeal, he emphasized the importance of dignity and stability as he fights for his life. “I’m not asking for much — just a chance to stay in my home, keep the lights on, and maintain a little dignity while I fight through this,” he wrote.

He urged those who believe in second chances and justice to consider donating or sharing his story.

Gary's GoFundMe link can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/AdvancedCirrosisoftheliver

More like this:

St. Louis Mourns Bill Clay Sr. Champion of Social Justice
Jul 17, 2025
Support Needed: Troy Teen Logan Williams Remembered For His Kindness Following Tragic Death
Jul 10, 2025
Rep Kelly Challenges HHS Secretary Kennedy On Vaccine Reversal
Jun 24, 2025
Duckworth Grills Trump’s Singapore Ambassador Nominee: “This is Not a Glamour Posting—You Need to Shape Up and Do Your Homework”
Jul 13, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments to Boards and Commissions
Jun 15, 2025

 