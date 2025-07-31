ALTON - Alton resident Gary Chronister is seeking financial assistance as he battles advanced liver cirrhosis, a condition he attributes to untreated hepatitis C contracted during his incarceration in the Missouri prison system.

Now living at home and reliant on Social Security, Chronister faces mounting medical expenses and basic living costs that exceed his income.

“I’m on Social Security now, but it’s not enough. My monthly check doesn’t cover the basics — mortgage, water, electricity — let alone medical costs,” he said in a personal statement. He describes daily pain and exhaustion as he confronts the progression of his liver disease.

Chronister has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover housing and medical expenses during this critical health crisis. In his appeal, he emphasized the importance of dignity and stability as he fights for his life. “I’m not asking for much — just a chance to stay in my home, keep the lights on, and maintain a little dignity while I fight through this,” he wrote.

He urged those who believe in second chances and justice to consider donating or sharing his story.

Gary's GoFundMe link can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/AdvancedCirrosisoftheliver

