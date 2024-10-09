ALTON - A series of serious felonies have been filed against an Alton man accused of home invasion, domestic battery, and more.

Clarence L. McCray Jr., 41, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 1, 2024 with home invasion (a Class X felony), aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), and theft (a Class 3 felony).

A petition was filed to deny McCray’s pretrial release. It describes the incident, which occurred on Sept. 30, 2024, as follows:

“Victim reported that her ex-boyfriend entered her apartment without permission and damaged her property,” the petition states. “He then struck her face and threw her to the ground, strangling her. Defendant then fled, taking the victim's cell phone.”

The petition adds McCray has “a long history of domestic violence” including three prior Madison County criminal cases. McCray committed his latest domestic battery offense while on conditional pretrial release for battery of the same victim.

McCray’s latest case was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

