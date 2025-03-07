ALTON – An 18-year-old from Alton faces criminal charges for a domestic attack that escalated even further after a witness stepped in to intervene.

Dylan L. Franklin, 18, of Alton, was charged with aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

Franklin allegedly strangled a family or household member on Feb. 27, 2025 and struck them in the head multiple times with a closed fist, according to court documents.

A petition to deny his release states a witness saw the incident unfold before taking action themselves.

“The witness intervened in an attempt to separate the defendant from the victim,” the petition states. “The defendant then became combative with the witness. The witness struck the defendant to prevent himself from being battered by the defendant.”

After being punched in the head multiple times, the victim “attempted to protect herself with a pair of scissors,” which Franklin cut his finger on while trying to grab them away from the victim. He then proceeded to strangle the victim before she fled on foot out of the residence.

In addition to being “covered in [a] blood-like substance,” the victim reportedly had injuries consistent with her statement.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Franklin, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance. However, Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

