ALTON – An Alton man accused of possessing over 2,000 grams of cocaine while armed with multiple firearms faces major felony charges.

Dustin L. Martin, 39, of Alton, was charged on Aug. 7, 2025 with three Class X felony counts of armed violence, one Class X felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and a Class 1 felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Martin was allegedly in possession of three different firearms while possessing with the intent to deliver over 2,000 grams of cocaine on Aug. 7, 2025. The weapons are described in charging documents as a Draco 7.62 caliber rifle, a Ruger P94 .40 caliber pistol, and a Taurus G3C 9mm handgun.

A petition to deny Martin’s pretrial release was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. According to the petition, Martin “was the subject of a drug investigation, during which multiple controlled buys were made” from Martin.

Officers obtained a search warrant for one of Martin’s residences after it was confirmed to be located in Alton. When officers searched the residence, they reportedly found “signs of occupancy, as well as more than 2,000 grams of cocaine and multiple handguns.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Martin, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

