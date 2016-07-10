ALTON - An Alton man was charged Friday in Madison County Circuit Court with a felony of unauthorized video recording and sex offender being present at a program directed at persons under the age of 18.

Matthew A. Banks, 25, of the 2400 block of Kohler Street in Alton, was charged by the court.

At 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a suspicious activity complaint at the Walmart in Godfrey, Illinois. The responding deputy met with a female customer who told the deputy that she caught an unknown white male subject taking, or attempting to take, a picture of her from under her dress. The complainant said she noticed the subject following her around inside of the store and became concerned.

As she was attempting to checkout she turned around to find the subject kneeling down behind her, holding a cellular phone out to his side, and under her dress. She confronted the subject who exited the store, leaving the scene in a dark green older model vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

The responding deputy coordinated efforts with a Walmart Loss Prevention Officer who began diligently searching the facility’s video surveillance footage for any information that would lead to an identity of the suspect. During the evening hours of July 6, 2016, the loss prevention officer successfully located footage of the suspect in the store on a different occasion and was able to locate a registration number for the noted vehicle, which the deputy was able to link to Matthew A. Banks.

On July 6, 2016, at approximately 6:39 p.m., while the first indecent was still being investigated, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person’s call at Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC). The responding deputy was advised that a parent of a child attending a swimming class for children ages 3 to 6 saw Matthew Banks watching the children who were attending the swimming course. The parent knew Matthew Banks and knew that he was a registered sex offender. Banks reportedly left the college driving the same dark green passenger vehicle.

At approximately 8:52 p.m., on July 6, 2016, deputies involved in the investigation located Banks walking on Gerson Avenue, just north of West Elm Street, in Godfrey. Banks was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail where he was held pending a review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Banks was positively identified during the investigation as the subject involved in the June 5, 2016, incident at the Godfrey Walmart.

Matthew A. Banks was arrested in connection with a previous Madison County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2015. In that incident the mother of a 4-year-old child witnessed Banks masturbating next to her vehicle, while in the parking lot of the Godfrey Schnuck’s. Banks was arrested in that incident and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child, since he committed the act in the presence of a child under the age of 13. As a result of that arrest Banks is now a registered sex offender.

The Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli issued the current warrant against Banks, setting his bond at $100,000.00. Banks remains in custody in lieu of bond.

More like this: