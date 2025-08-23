ALTON – The latest Riverbend resident charged with sharing child pornography via Kik is an Alton man additionally accused of having a “graphic conversation” with a minor via Snapchat.

Taylor A. Sandberg, 26, of Alton, was charged on Aug. 20, 2025 with seven Class X felony counts of child pornography.

On April 12, 2025, Sandberg allegedly disseminated four video files via the Kik app, followed by three more videos shared via Kik on April 21, 2025. Each of the videos reportedly depicted prepubescent male children engaged in various sex acts.

According to the state’s petition to deny Sandberg’s pretrial release from custody, a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lead to an investigation by the Alton Police Department yielding not only the child pornography, but “a graphic conversation” over Snapchat from November of 2024 between Sandberg and an alleged 13-year-old.

A second cybertip linked to the same IP address was submitted to the APD on July 7, 2025 concerning “the dissemination of child pornography via the Kik application.” According to the petition, the Kik account associated with disseminating the child pornography featured Sandberg’s name.

“Search warrants were obtained for the Snapchat and Kik accounts described in the cybertips which provided photographs of the defendant, a graphic conversation with an individual who states that he is a 13-year-old, as well as the child pornography,” the petition states.

“An interview was conducted with the defendant on 8/18/25 during which he admitted to viewing and disseminating child pornography as well as ownership of the accounts listed in the cybertips.”

Sandberg’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

