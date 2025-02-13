ALTON – 10 felonies have been filed against an Alton resident accused of unlawfully possessing several firearms and drugs.

Tyrique J. Cole, 23, of Alton, was charged with five counts of felon in possession of a weapon (each Class 2 felonies), two counts of possession of a controlled substance (both Class 4 felonies), and one count each of the following Class X felonies: armed violence, unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

A petition to deny Cole’s pretrial release describes the items found during a “protective sweep” by authorities.

“Officers conducted a protective sweep of the residence where the defendant was found, locating various narcotics in plain view,” the petition states. “A complete search revealed six (6) firearms in the residence, along with approximately 97 grams of cocaine, 42 grams of methamphetamine, oxycodone, amphetamine and other materials for delivery of these substances.”

Cole reportedly admitted the drugs and guns were his. The petition to keep Cole detained was upheld by a detention order, which adds some of the firearms recovered from the residence turned out to be stolen.

A report of Cole’s criminal history shows prior convictions in 2019 for robbery and 2022 for meth possession, both in Madison County. At the time of this latest incident, he was reportedly on probation from another pending Madison County criminal case.

Cole’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

