ALTON - Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich has identified an Alton male who died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, after being mauled by a dog inside his residence.

The victim is identified as Robert W. Echols, 53, Lovejoy Lane, Alton.

Echols resided at the residence with his brother.

The coroner said Echols was outside and when he tried to enter the residence, the dog attempted to attack him. The decedent’s brother was able to exit the residence and contacted a neighbor who allowed him to use his phone to call 911 for help.

The 911 call was reported at 4:53 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

The coroner said Echols was pronounced deceased at 6:18 p.m., Jan. 10, 2025, by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey Jones.

"An autopsy examination was conducted, and preliminary findings noted the injuries seen with the body were consistent with animal bites," Novacich said. "A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of a routine toxicology test and further investigation."

The case remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements are being scheduled under the direction of Marks Mortuary Wood River.

No further information will be released at this time.

