ALTON — A 58-year-old man from Alton, was killed Sunday evening, Dec. 29, 2024, after being struck by a vehicle while riding his motorized bicycle on Humbert Road. The Madison County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Steven J. Coryell.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:26 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2024, when Coryell was riding northbound on Humbert Road, just north of Randolph Street in unincorporated Alton. He was struck from behind by a vehicle. Coroner’s Office Investigator Shelbi Frakes pronounced him dead at the scene at 7:05 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coroner's office said preliminary findings indicate that Coryell died from blunt head and chest trauma. A final cause of death will be determined following a forensic autopsy examination and routine toxicology tests.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements for Coryell are pending and are being handled by Paynic Funeral Home in East Alton.

More like this: