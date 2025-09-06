ALTON – An Alton man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old remains in custody on felony charges.

Clarence Estelle, 34, of the 400 block of 3rd Street in Alton, was charged on Sept. 3, 2025 with one count each of criminal sexual assault (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated criminal sexual abuse (a Class 2 felony).

On Aug. 30, 2025, Estelle allegedly committed an act of sexual conduct upon a 16-year-old victim “by use of force or threat of force,” according to charging documents.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the state’s petition to deny Estelle’s pretrial release from custody, the Alton Police Department responded to a reported criminal sexual assault on Aug. 30, before Estelle “fled the scene to avoid police contact.”

After being taken into custody, Estelle reportedly admitted to committing the act of sexual conduct during an interview with authorities. He was also reportedly on parole at the time of these offenses.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Estelle, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: