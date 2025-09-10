



ALTON – A man from Alton is currently in police custody on felony and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery after allegedly strangling the victim, damaging their vehicle, and calling on officers to “end it.”

Chance D. Price, 33, of Alton, was charged on Sept. 2, 2025 with one count each of aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), domestic battery and criminal damage to property (both Class A misdemeanor).

Price allegedly intentionally strangled a family or household member and pushed them into a bathtub on Aug. 30, 2025. He was additionally accused of causing less than $500 worth of damage to the touch screen inside the victim’s motor vehicle.

According to the state’s petition to deny his pretrial release from custody, the victim reported that Price had “engaged in abusive course of conduct over several days.”

“He angrily threw items at her, threw items around her residence, and broke a mirror. He grabbed her by the throat, obstructing normal breathing, then grabbed her by the throat a second time, pushing her into a bathtub,” the petition states. “As she tried to leave, he followed her to her vehicle and punched the touch screen in her vehicle, causing it to shatter.”

When officers arrived, Price was reportedly still in the residence and calling out to officers to "end it" and "shoot [him]." He was eventually convinced to exit the home before being taken into custody.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Price, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

