ALTON – After battering two elderly victims, an Alton man remains in custody pending multiple felony charges.

Grant M. Shimchick, 37, of Alton, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies, and two counts of domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors.

On Feb. 22, 2025, Shimchick allegedly grabbed one elderly household or family member by the neck and threw another elderly household or family member to the ground.

A petition to deny Shimchick’s pretrial release adds that shortly after his arrest, he told police he would return to the victims’ residence if released.

Madison County court records show Shimchick had active warrants out of Florissant Municipal Court and was on court supervision from a 2023 Madison County criminal case at the time of this latest incident.

A detention order was later filed upholding the state’s petition to keep Shimchick detained.

Shimchick’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

