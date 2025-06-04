ALTON – An Alton man remains in custody after his second offense of domestic battery against the same victim involved forcibly entering their vehicle and more.

Kunta K. Goree, 48, of Alton, was charged on May 28, 2025 with vehicular invasion (a Class 1 felony) and his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony).

Goree allegedly entered an occupied vehicle by force with the intent to commit a domestic battery, then struck a household or family member about the face and head with a closed fist on May 27, 2025.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Goree’s pretrial release, stating he poses an ongoing risk to the safety of the victim in this case.

“Victim reported that the defendant opened her car door during a domestic incident and repeatedly struck her in the face with a closed fist. He then picked up a brick, threatening to kill her,” the petition states. “Victim was found to have injury to her nose.”

The petition also notes Goree was already on probation at the time of this offense for strangling the same victim in a prior criminal case.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Goree, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

