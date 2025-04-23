ALTON – An Alton man with a criminal past faces new charges after invading an Alton home and attacking one of the occupants.

Chistopher J. McDaniels, 32, of Alton, was charged on April 17, 2025 with a Class X felony count of home invasion and a Class 4 felony count of criminal trespass to residence.

On April 17, 2025, McDaniels allegedly entered an Alton residence without authority and injured one of the occupants by placing his hands on their neck and shoving them, according to court documents.

A petition to deny McDaniels’s pretrial release states the victim told authorities he “forced himself into her residence,” causing damage to one of the home’s walls.

“Once inside the residence, the defendant battered the victim by placing his hands on her neck and throwing her down,” the petition states. “Defendant was confronted by victim’s guest. He then exited the residence.”

The victim also reported being threatened by McDaniels, who was out on pretrial release from a prior criminal case at the time of this incident.

McDaniels had previously been convicted on five charges of residential burglary in Macoupin County from 2011, as well as a domestic battery charge in Greene County from 2017.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against McDaniels, who currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

