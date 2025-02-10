



ALTON – An 18-year-old Alton man faces a major felony for shooting someone in the leg after being “disrespected” by the victim.

Brandon A. Gray, 18, of Alton, was charged with a Class X felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

On Jan. 28, 2025, Gray reportedly shot the victim in the leg at the intersection of State and Miller Streets in Alton. Further details about the incident are contained in a petition to deny Gray’s pretrial release.

Map Loading...

Article continues after sponsor message

“Upon arrival [the Alton Police Department] contacted the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg,” the petition states. “The victim identified the defendant as the person who shot him.”

Gray admitted to “shooting the defendant and hiding the gun in a storage unit” in an interview with the Alton Police Department. The gun was later recovered from the storage unit Gray described.

The state’s petition to keep Gray detained was upheld by a detention order, which states the shooting occurred because Gray was “disrespected” by the victim. The detention order adds that from the same storage unit, which was owned by Gray’s mother, an additional firearm was recovered.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Gray, who currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: