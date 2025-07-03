EAST ALTON – A man from Alton accused of intentionally setting fire to an East Alton residence faces multiple felony charges.

Larry D. Greer, 30, of Alton, was charged on July 1, 2025 with a Class 1 felony count of residential arson and a Class 4 felony count of criminal damage to property.

On June 29, 2025, Greer allegedly knowingly damaged a residence in the 100 block of Northmoor Place in East Alton by means of fire. He was also accused of causing over $500 worth of damage to various personal property of the property owner.

According to the state’s petition to deny Greer’s pretrial release, he was allowed to enter the victim’s home after serving time in prison for a previous domestic battery case against the same victim. After Greer became angry with the victim, she left the residence to stay at a friend’s house before receiving a call from the East Alton Police Department that her house was on fire.

“Defendant was arrested, admitting to becoming angry and destroying the victim’s property, smashing mirrors and dumping chemicals on her bed,” the petition states. “He denied setting the fire intentionally, but indicated it could have happened accidentally while he was destroying her property.”

The petition adds that, according to the Fire Marshal who investigated the scene, the fire “originated in the bedroom and was incendiary, not not by accidental or mechanical cause.” Nearby surveillance footage also showed Greer’s vehicle driving away from the residence “as the house was already burning.”

Greer was arrested by the East Alton Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

