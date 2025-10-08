



ALTON – An Alton man accused of attacking a domestic battery victim after dragging them from their vehicle faces his latest set of felony charges.

Michael A. Steele, 38, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 3, 2025 with one count each of vehicular invasion (a Class 1 felony), robbery (a Class 2 felony), and his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony).

Steele allegedly entered an occupied motor vehicle by force with the intent to commit a theft or felony on Oct. 2, 2025. He reportedly pulled the victim by her hair, struck her about the head, and took her cell phone by force.

A petition to deny Steele’s pretrial release from custody was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. According to the petition, the victim reported Steele approached her vehicle before “placing his hand on her throat in a threatening manner.”

“He then dragged her from the vehicle by her hair, striking her in the face and taking her phone,” the petition states. “Officers found video of the incident, from a distance, showing victim being dragged out until bystanders intervene. Defendant was found nearby in possession of victim's cell phone.”

Steele had previously been convicted of domestic battery in Madison County in 2011. The latest case against Steele was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

